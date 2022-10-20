Focus not on nominees’ wealth, education

Listening to Aisha Jumwa Katana, the ‘Iron Lady’ from the Coast who dared to dream, as she fielded questions at her vetting by Parliament this week for a Cabinet Secretary position, I did not see her academic gaps but hope for many village girls.

Her narration took me on a mental journey of my village, where I saw boys playing with plastic paper balls because it was the only thing they could afford. I saw some girls with running noses assuming the role of mothers.

For a moment, I saw hope in all of them. I couldn’t help seeing Jumwa’s magical rise signifying the rise of any village boy or village girl who dared to dream.

During the interviews, the panel had some nice and not-so-nice members. There were those who thought that a D- in the KCSE exam should attract condemnation and mockery and others who were kind enough to congratulate her on her feat.

The short and long of it is that, where Jumwa came from, the school she attended and the grade she scored did not stop her from aiming higher. I did not see a stupid woman in her but a fairly intelligent one who was equal to the task.

The moral lesson of the Jumwa story is that there is potential in every child; there will be a few people out there who will be judgemental because of your past and will attempt to pin you down based on it.

Her message is simple: Walk out of that early marriage, dust yourself off and start living. After all, if Jumwa found herself, then why do you think you can’t?

Joe Mungai, Washington, USA

* * *

It was wrong for the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments to ask the Cabinet Secretary nominees they were vetting about their net worth.

Kenyans are not sure that the candidates are telling the truth. The current method of asking nominees for this information is ineffective as it creates room for exaggeration and lies.

Asking nominees about their net worth will not help the war on corruption. Instead, the interviewers should have asked them how they intend to serve the nation, how they are going to improve their accorded sectors and how they will convince Kenyans to trust them, considering that some nominees are battling criminal cases in court, including those of corruption and murder.

The best way to fight corruption is to establish facts by asking the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to investigate nominees, their wealth and even their character.

Shekkinah Glory Odari, Vihiga

* * *

I was glued to my TV, listening to the CS nominees’ plans, and I pray that they walk the talk and Kenya will be heaven on earth.

However, those who do not score, especially on corruption, should be dropped. Kenyans are tallying the scores at home.