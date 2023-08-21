Ensure inclusivity in Inua Jamii listing

The next round of member registration for the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme is set to begin next month.

The objective of Inua Jamii is to uplift the lives of poor and vulnerable Kenyans through regular and reliable bi-monthly cash transfers.

Official statistics indicate that 1,233,129 beneficiaries have been enlisted. However, there is a plan to replace 190,265 beneficiaries who have exited the programme.

The exercise should, however, be fair and transparent to assist the vulnerable in society. The new registration drive should be better than before since there are many deserving people who were left out in the previous one.

President William Ruto has given the commitment that his administration will be diligent in ensuring timely disbursement of funds as compared to long delays experienced in the past that saw many not getting the cash in time or at all.

The Ministry for Labour and Social Protection should be in the forefront in this exercise by ensuring that fraud and corruption is not practised in any manner.

The local administration should help to create awareness about the programme. With locational chiefs are entrusted with citizens at the village level, they should ensure that all the vulnerable people in their jurisdiction are registered for the programme.

It is essential to have inclusive registration because then, when some beneficiaries exit the programme due to natural attrition, replacement is done smoothly.

The elderly in our country, who are aged 70 and above, are many and should not be ignored. Remember, they built the nation that we are so proud of today.

The same case applies to people with disabilities as this can alleviate the suffering that they undergo, incurring daily expenses in a ibid to lead as comfortable a life as possible.

Poor families and orphans, too, should not miss out. Many children drop out on school due to the high fees, yet if they are given an opportunity to build a good life, the nation will prosper.