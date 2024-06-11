End men’s silent struggle with mental ill-health

World Health Organization (WHO) data show one in eight men experiences symptoms of mental health problems as compared to one in five women. And Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says, compared to women, men are three times more likely to commit suicide.

Most men are tied down by the traditional ‘strong male’ stereotype, making them ignore their well-being and decide to address their mental health status. Men register lower mental health treatment rates as most men choose to ‘go tough’ on the issue.

In Kenya, 25 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, of outpatients and inpatients suffer from mental health conditions such as depression, substance abuse, stress and anxiety disorders.

Males are likely to see doctors about the physical symptoms of the conditions as they prefer self-medication with alcohol and other substances. Hence he will say “I have learnt how to deal with it”, consider sharing their problems as a burden to others or afraid to admit they need help.

The traditional masculinity norms, such as stigma around expressing emotions, also contribute negatively to men’s mental ill-health. Society sees as weak men who don’t ‘man up’.

At times, men with mental health problems find it hard to access healthcare services due to the high cost of seeing a psychiatrist or therapist and also transport.

To end the silent struggles and break the mental health stigma, the authorities should launch national campaigns to create awareness of the dire situation and create educational programmes based on mental health. Involving communities in the activities would help to break stereotypes around the retrogressive masculine behaviours.