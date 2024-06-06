Teacher takes own life after ‘losing bet’

A teacher at Nyamira Boys High School has allegedly died by suicide after losing a bet on an online casino.

He lost the bet in a gambling game that features a simple yet captivating concept, where players place bets and watch as a multiplier increases over time.

The objective is to cash out at the right moment before the multiplier crashes, potentially resulting in a loss of the bet.

The game offers players a thrilling experience based on a Random Number Generator (RNG).

According to Nyamira Township Assistant Chief Johnson Manyara the deceased, identified as Kelvin Omwenga, took his life inside his rental house on Wednesday night.

The administrator said that the teacher had lost up to Sh50,000 in his last game.

“I was informed by members of the public about a teacher who had allegedly ended his life by suicide; I immediately proceeded to his house where I found his lifeless body,” Mr Manyara said.

“His wife had travelled upcountry after delivery. They had also been informed that his parents were ailing and the deceased told his wife to go and see how they were fairing,” the administrator said.

Nyamira Boys Principal George Onkundi said they were shocked to learn of Mr Omwenga’s death.

The principal said the deceased was employed by the school’s board of managers (BOM) and he had been at Nyamira Boys for four years.

“He was teaching Mathematics and Chemistry. He had stayed with us for four years. He did not report to work on Wednesday. His death has shocked us,” Mr Onkundi said.

He added that the deceased never expressed any signs of distress, but confirmed he used to borrow money from his colleagues.

“He had mentioned that there were some issues that were bothering him at home. He would often receive financial help from teachers but he was not under pressure to clear his debts,” Mr Onkundi said.

Another teacher at the school, Pethuel Mong’are, said the late teacher used to borrow money from him quite often with the promise that he would repay “soon”.

“The last time I talked to him was on Tuesday and I am equally shocked about his demise.”



