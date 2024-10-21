An open letter to Members of Parliament

Dear Members of Parliament,

We, the people of Kenya, feel profoundly betrayed. We trusted you with our votes, hoping you would be our voice in the corridors of power.

We believed in the promises you made, that you would prioritise the needs and desires of the citizens who put you in office. Yet, as we watch your actions, we are left with nothing but disappointment and a deep sense of loss.

The promises you once so passionately declared during the 2022 campaigns seem all but forgotten. Instead, what we see is a Parliament that appears more concerned with preserving power and pursuing personal gain than upholding the rights and wishes of the people.

Every move, every decision you make, seems tailored to benefit those in the corridors of power rather than the struggling Kenyan whose voice has been silenced.

Why don’t you listen

We ask, why don’t you listen to us? Why do you ignore the cries of a nation weighed down by economic hardship, rising unemployment and insecurity?

Why does it seem that every decision is rubber-stamped without serious debate or consideration of its impact on ordinary Kenyans?

The latest discussions about extending term limits have alarmed us further. It feels like a clear betrayal of the democratic ideals enshrined in our Constitution, ideals meant to safeguard the future of this nation from the very temptations of power and greed we now witness.

I write this letter as a plea—a plea for you to remember the oaths you took, to serve the people with integrity and commitment.

I urge you to reflect on your role as representatives of the people not mere extensions of the Executive.

Choose the path of service

History will judge you by your actions in this critical moment and it is our hope that you will choose the path of service, accountability, and patriotism.

We, the people of Kenya, are watching and we will not be silent.

Sincerely,