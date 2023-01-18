Allow Governor Sakaja, Senator Sifuna to develop Nairobi

In 2002, research ranked Kenyans as among the most optimistic people. We had just installed a President who could have qualified to head any action, the world-class economist Mwai Kibaki.

Kenyans had never been so hopeful, probably because they were coming out of a one-party dictatorship, defying then-President Daniel arap Moi’s preferred heir, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kibaki did not disappoint. The economy grew in leaps and bounds while businesses flourished and thrived as there was more money in circulation and value for investment.

Kibaki hired technocrats and professionals in his Cabinet and senior government offices in his first term. His Cabinet comprised the Who is Who in academia, business and leadership.

The team worked selflessly to hoist Kenya from a graph-low position to a respectable status. He rolled out free and fully supported basic education. His government built the Thika Superhighway and conceived other great infrastructure projects.

Fast-forward to 2023

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja should spend minimal energy and time responding to his critics; he seems to mean well for the capital city.

In fact, instead of arguing about which matatus to relocate to where, he should be registering Kenyans who are willing to partner to buy electric buses. He should be inviting new players who are willing to play ball. We need to improve Nairobi and not leave it where we found it.

We have elected MCAs before based on ethnic background and party affiliation and the cycle of non-performance starts as soon as they are sworn in.

In which other capital will you find an open-air garage in the CBD? Where on earth, in this day and era, is honking and touting your usual business? In how many cities would you have phone snatching, pick-pocketing and muggings on the streets in broad daylight?

Blame it all on the elected leaders. Nairobi has some of the most not-so-useful MCAs and MPs. How often do they set their differences aside to discuss the welfare of the residents and how to improve the city? It looks like we should work extra hard to have members of one party elected to serve the city so that we may know where to place the blame. Today, they will point fingers, one at the minority side and the other at the majority.

I have listened to both the governor and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who sound passionate and hungry to make Nairobi great. The two respectable gentlemen in their respective formations must mobilise MCAs to do what is right, and not necessarily popular, to make Nairobi shine.