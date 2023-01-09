Edwin Sifuna tells off DP Rigathi Gachagua over tiff with Governor Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has come to the defense of Governor Johnson Sakaja against incessant attacks by Deputy President (DP)Rigathi Gachagua, over his plans to decongest the city.

Mr Sifuna is accusing the DP of interfering with the functions of the devolved unit.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Sifuna faulted Mr Gachagua for his continued attacks on Governor Sakaja, telling him to keep off affairs of Nairobi County and concentrate on his national duties.

"The 2010 Constitution, in creating devolved units, made them distinct govemments in their own right. They are therefore not subject to direction or control by the national government. The governors do not report to Gachagua. He has no power over county governments and must desist from interfering with their working," said Mr Sifuna.

He said the people of Nairobi were yearning for change and order in the city, and the DP must give the governor chance to deliver to his electorate.

"Nairobians have stated unequivocally that they want the city to change. Changing the city cannot happen by making it a large kiosk paradise or a big matatu terminus under the guise of "Kazi ni Kazi," Mr Sifuna said.

"In achieving this change, the Nairobi County government cannot and shall not be beholden to tribal blackmail, loose tongues or latter-day psendo-Mau Mau and their fake "bravery." We must change how the city is run and one individual or tribe cannot hold all of Nairobi hostage," he charged.

All tribes in Kenya as well as foreign nationalities, he noted, dwell in harmony in Nairobi.

"We reject Mr Gachagua's invitation to elevate some tribes to superior positions over others or his ill-informed agenda of attempting to divide Nairobi into tribal boroughs. We were elected by people from all tribes and cannot be told that the interests of any one tribe override the interests of everyone else."

The Senator, who is also the ODM Secretary General accused the DP of overestimating himself and his influence over Nairobi politics.

"The people who hold sway over city political affairs are known and they haven't spoken. Governor Sakaja knows this fact and should proceed to execute his agenda in the manner he sees fit. He will in the end only account to Nairobians and not Gachagua," the official said.

He faulted the DP over what he termed as suffering from the "hangover from his glory days as an all-powerful DO."

"It's a good time to remind him that those days are long gone. Let him keep off the running of county governments and concentrate on delivering the many promises he and the President made to Kenyans directly in line with the powers he has under the Constitution."

"He is effortlessly turning himself into a national joke, delivering illegal decrees and generally behaving like a DO from a bygone era. I firmly believe that Mr Gachagua can be safely ignored, but I was elected by the people to draw the line on our constitutional and democratic order, when anyone, village clowns included, evidently becomes a threat to both."

Article 96 of the constitution, the Senator added, enjoins him as the Senator of Nairobi to be the Protector of the interests of Counties and their Governments,hence mandating him to speak on the recent conduct of the DP.

On Sunday, Mr Gachagua asked matatu operators and other businesspeople in Nairobi to stay put and continue with their businesses assuring them of government protection.

This comes even as Governor Sakaja vowed to proceed with implementing the order to remove long distance public service vehicles from the CBD in order to decongest the city.

"Change is difficult, but change is inevitable. We must change our city to be that shining jewel on the African continent," he said.