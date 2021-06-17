Why Kenya Power must make its deals public

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Being a public concern, Kenya Power must be ready at all times to explain what it is doing and how it is doing it.
  • Electricity is an essential service and, therefore, consumers will pay whatever it takes to avoid being disconnected.

The Kenya Power Company is behaving badly. As a public entity funded by taxpayers, it has an obligation and a duty to distribute electricity to homeowners and industries cost-effectively while operating above board. One way it can do this is to ensure that it gets into transparent deals with power suppliers and contractors.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.