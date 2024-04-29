Unite security units

The several recent ugly fights between soldiers and police officers are uncalled for and a huge embarrassment after many years of deep respect and harmony among various units of the security forces.

The latest incident happened at the Likoni Ferry crossing in Mombasa and could have degenerated into a blood-letting, as armed men and women in uniform engaged in a war of words and violent confrontations.

In just two weeks, there have been three scuffles pitting police against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers. At Likoni, armed soldiers engaged in a scuffle with police officers manning the ferry crossing. The KDF has issued a statement promising to establish the cause, but quickly added that the “incident was highly regrettable”.

A fortnight ago in Lodwar, Turkana County, 10 soldiers allegedly raided a police station in an attempt to free one of their colleagues, who had been arrested for reportedly disarming a police officer at a roadblock. Several shots were fired. The KDF has denied that its officers had assaulted a policeman and raided a police station, but said the matter was being investigated.

In the third incident, a soldier was arrested while trying to force the release of a relative from a police cell. Whatever the issues may be, it is unacceptable for members of the various units of the security forces and law enforcement agencies to publicly clash instead of amicably resolving any differences that may arise.