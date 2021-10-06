The Treasury must release cash to avert school crisis

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Secondary schools are particularly hard hit by the unfolding financial crisis.
  • Failure to release funding on time forces head teachers to procure goods on credit.

The National Treasury must release cash to run public schools ahead of next week’s reopening of the learning institutions to avoid worsening a bad situation. Secondary schools are particularly hard hit by the unfolding financial crisis, given that they admitted thousands of Form One students in August but did not receive a cent from the government to meet their operating expenses.

