Take urgent measures to curb floods disaster

The increasing deaths and destruction from the heavy rains and floods wreaking havoc across the country is a matter of serious national concern. It is, therefore, commendable that the government is already taking comprehensive measures.

President William Ruto has directed a multi-agency team to quickly assess the challenges posed by the heavy rains. The ministries of the Interior and EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development and the National Youth Service are thus expected to effectively respond to the flooding menace.

However, this should not be left to a few government officials. It calls for extra caution among public and private relief organisations, individuals, families and communities.

There is criminal recklessness that can only make matters worse. These fast moving waters are a mighty and potentially dangerous natural force. This is the time to raise awareness and educate the people on the emergency measures needed to avert disasters. Whenever there is such heavy rainfall, roads not only become impassable, but also risky for drivers and their passengers. At least 10 people have drowned while trying to cross a flooded river in Makueni County. Their attempt ended tragically, when a lorry was swept away by the raging waters. Such dare-devil acts cause avoidable deaths.

Large sections of Nairobi, Athi River in Machakos County and other parts of the country are literally submerged. Most roads are impassable, bridges and railway lines have been flooded, causing the suspension of train services. With schools set to reopen next week for the second term, there will be a need for greater care. Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has confirmed that learning will resume despite the heavy floods.