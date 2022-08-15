Support women sports

Kenyan women’s performance in sports continues to rise in the global arena, giving the country great hope.

Beyond anybody’s expectations, Kenya Lionesses qualified for the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series semi-finals on Sunday night after bringing down some of the heavyweights in the event.

The Lionesses stunned China 17-15 and crushed continental rivals South Africa 31-5 before stopping Chile 15-5 to top Pool “D” then silenced Argentina 36-0 in the quarters to set up Japan.

The overall winner in the qualifiers will join 11 other core teams for the 2022/2023 World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.

As the country waited with bated breath, hoping for a good result against Japan, the Lionesses great run should be commended.

The team went into the Challenger disappointed, having missed out on the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and Rugby World Cup Sevens set for next month in South Africa.

That was a result of their lacklustre show at the Africa Women Sevens in Tunisia in April.

Hellen Wawira earlier won the Commonwealth para powerlifting bronze medal—Kenya’s only accolade from outside athletes.

Women’s beach volleyball, women’s hockey and the 3x3 women’s basketball teams all qualified for the “Club Games”, making it the highest team turnout for Kenya.

Former international Jackie Mwangi took charge of the young national women’s hockey team at the games.

Olympic 1,500 metres champion Faith Chepng’etich was the only other gold medallist from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon besides Emmanuel Korir in 800m.

Kenya’s only Paralympic medallist was a woman, Nancy Chelangat Koech, who won the 1,500m T11 bronze medal.

Lastly, volleyballers Malkia Strikers are set to represent Africa at the World Championships in the Netherlands next month.

Clearly, women’s sports have the greatest potential to scale the heights on the global scene if well supported and empowered.