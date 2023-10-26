Ruto travel cuts timely

President William Ruto’s decision to cut his travel budget by Sh500 million is a welcome gesture. It is, indeed, confirmation of his commitment to seeing through national austerity measures.

The President has, in response to complaints by Kenyans over the rising cost of living and increasing taxation, called on them to sacrifice now and enable the government to implement measures that will improve their lives. By leading by example, the President is sending a signal to all in his administration to follow suit.

The real tangible gains will, however, only come from more comprehensive cuts. Domestic and foreign travel is an easy one to deal with. The officials travelling must confirm that the trips are really necessary.

President Ruto was probably reacting to the increasing criticism of his numerous travels abroad. Of course, he has been going out to champion the country’s interests. Now he wants the savings from his slashed travel expenses used to support children with disabilities.

This is a timely self-reflection by the Head of State, coming at a time when has spent more than Sh56 million on travel in the first half of the financial year ending June 2024 while advocating austerity measures. This is twice the amount spent by the same office in a similar period in 2021 and four times more than his predecessor, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Ruto risks becoming the subject of jokes, especially by social media analysts comparing the frequency of his visits with those of other leaders who have been around longer. He has been at the helm of the nation for just over a year but visited 38 countries in 83 days. The President also exhausted his full-year budget in seven months.