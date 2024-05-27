Punish the looters of tea farmers’ earnings

The reported loss of hundreds of millions of shillings by tea farmers through suspect deals by officials is a sorry continuation of an endemic problem. Reforms in the tea sub-sector, initiated by the government to enable farmers to get some adequate compensation for their hard work, have not been fully carried out by the agency that was expected to streamline the sub-sector for greater efficiency, productivity and tangible returns.

Formerly known as the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA), the agency totally failed to promote and protect farmers’ interests. But even after it became the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), granting greater autonomy to the various farmers’ companies, there has been little meaningful change. Indeed, it may just have gotten worse.

An audit report has just confirmed the rot in KTDA. Some 620,000 small-scale tea farmers lost more than Sh600 million in shady transactions by top officials of the agency. Another Sh3 billion meant to pay dividends to tea farmers went down in two collapsed commercial banks. The audit also revealed irregular land purchases and exaggerated legal fees calculated to embezzle farmers’ earnings. Some Sh542 million was lost.

It will be recalled that former President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the inquiry into the financial activities at KTDA through an Executive Order in 2021 amid leadership wrangles and claims of financial impropriety. But reform initiatives during the tenures of past Presidents Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Kenyatta failed to uproot the corruption menace, pointing to deep-seated interests in the industry.

The report presented to President William Ruto two weeks ago documents massive plunder of funds; cartels have been ripping off farmers at will. It has recommended the prosecution of some directors and senior staff and tracking of the assets bought using the stolen funds. This should be expedited and the suspects charged before the evidence adduced is compromised or watered down by the interested parties.