Probe spate of killings and arrest the culprits

There has lately been a shocking spate of killings and disappearances that call for quick and serious investigations to reveal the motives and, hopefully, nail and punish the culprits.

A key obligation of the government is to protect all its citizens and their property. The authorities, especially the police, deserve kudos for swiftly investigating these incidents. The people need to be assured of their safety.

Two days ago, the body of a private company executive, who went missing on Friday last week, was found in the bush in Gem, Siaya County.

Local police are working with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to establish the motive and find his killers.

Also quite alarming is the frequency of killings of young university students, particularly women, which has raised concern about safety on the campuses.

The public is demanding that the authorities protect the students. Some are victims of relationships gone sour while others are involved with external criminal elements.

Following a politician’s daughter’s murder in Thika Town, police are investigating a drugs and a sex ring. Preliminary investigations indicate that she may have been entangled in a sex and drugs syndicate. Nearly two weeks later, nobody has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Yet another headache for the police is the case of a Wajir Member of the County Assembly, who has been missing since September 13. DNA tests have confirmed that the body found recently was not his, deepening the mystery of his disappearance.

As for the extrajudicial killings, the government has come under intense pressure to end the menace. Also, the bodies of some of the people who went missing during the recent Generation Z protests in Nairobi have not yet been found.

Their families remain troubled, while the kin of the 60 killed by the police during the demonstrations are still grappling with the loss of their young members, as they seek closure.