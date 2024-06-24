Prioritise school repairs

The closure of schools for about a week for the half-term break provides an opportunity for the head teachers and education officials to address persisting problems. The institutions are still reeling from the adverse consequences of the recent heavy rains and floods that wrecked some facilities, including classrooms and toilets.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu last week confirmed that every constituency has been allocated Sh18 million to enable the rehabilitation of the damaged school facilities. Proper arrangements should be made immediately as the funds have been channelled through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Even though the work will not be completed in these few days, this short recess is a chance to start the basic repairs. But the principals will also use the break for their annual forum to brainstorm on the problems they face in running the institutions. It will be a shame if the 10,000 school heads ignore the pressing needs in their schools and use the time for their own relaxation.

Hopefully, they have travelled to Mombasa after making the necessary arrangements and leaving their deputies to take charge in their absence so that when the learners return, the repairs, any loopholes and shortcomings will have been taken care of.