It’s food for thought as court clears GM crops

The issue of genetically modified organisms (GMO) food is one that often generates emotions and controversy over the perceived danger to consumers.

Thus yesterday’s Environment and Land Court’s dismissal of a petition by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the lifting last October of the government’s 10-year ban on GM food is going to rekindle the debate.

The lawyers’ lobby had challenged the decision to allow importation and cultivation of GM crops to solve the country’s perennial food crisis.

Justice Oscar Angote ruled there was no evidence of harm to nature or human health. He noted that the country had put in place robust biosafety safeguards. These should ensure the health of consumers through food safety and quality control, surveillance, prevention and control of food-borne diseases.

Kenyans have been suffering runaway food shortages, affecting more than four million people. GM is seen as a solution to the crisis that has been fuelled by climate change. Due to prolonged drought following the failure of rains for several consecutive seasons, the people, especially in the arid and semi-arid regions, are facing starvation, with deaths reported.

Before the 2012 ban, the country imported GM maize but studies linking such food to cancer sparked that response in several countries. With food production on the farms dwindling due to drastically changing weather patterns, there has been pressure to allow the cultivation of GM crops in the country. It is interesting that a recent study by Alliance for Science found that Kenyans are subjected to the worst misinformation on GMOs in the world.

This is food for thought as the government faces political and legal challenges to its decision to permit the importation and growing of GM crops. The recent droughts and soaring food prices explain the need for varieties of crops that can withstand the adverse weather conditions and pests. This comes with the deterrence of a fine not exceeding Sh20 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both.