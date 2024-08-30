Ex-governor’s conviction for graft warning to others

The conviction of a former governor of corruption is a huge triumph in the fight against the plunder of public resources. Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal becomes the first former county chief to pay the price for the endemic menace since the advent of counties in 2013.

He has been fined Sh83.4 million and banned from holding public office for 10 years. It is also commendable that four prime properties that he bought with the proceeds have been seized by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He and 10 other top county officials profiteered from the supply of fuel and oil products between March 2013 and March 2019. He was convicted of corruptly receiving about Sh84 million from the county government through proxies.

Fraudulently amass wealth

Graft is a rampant problem as 40 current and former governors also stand accused of stealing a total of Sh100 billion. For justice to be done and seen to be done, the hearing and determination of all the pending cases should be speeded up.

It is no secret that former governors and even some current ones have used this key office to fraudulently amass wealth.

Mr Lenolkulal deserves the penalty for his criminal indiscretion to send a stern warning to the others. Public resources must be managed prudently by those entrusted with the responsibility, not diverted to line the pockets of these crooked people and their cronies. The resources stolen could have gone a long way in providing basic necessities or facilities needed to improve the welfare of taxpayers.

It has been generally acknowledged that while devolution has played a key role in moving resources from the centre to the grassroots, some bad habits, especially corruption and mismanagement, have also been devolved.