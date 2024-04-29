Ensure safety before reopening schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu is on the spot over the timing of a well-intended announcement: His delayed postponement of the reopening of schools by a week, which caught many parents and their children unawares.

There had been speculation over the start of the second term amid the heavy rains and the resulting devastating floods that have destroyed roads and bridges and swamped homes and institutions countrywide.

The Education ministry had indicated that regional education directors would assess the situation and give feedback to determine the opening date.

Last night, however, CS Machogu issued a directive postponing the reopening of schools. By then, many students had travelled overnight only to arrive and learn about the change. Teachers, too, had also travelled ready for work.

However, it is his mandate to ensure the safety of learners, hence the extension of the holiday for further checks. But one week may not be enough to assess the damage in schools and carry out repairs. And nobody knows when the rains will subside.

Learning is not an emergency; it does not make sense to rush it as if something will go terribly wrong if these young people remain at home with their parents and guardians until it is safe to return to school.

Mr Machogu said the last-minute decision followed feedback from various counties that travel had been disrupted by flood damage. Basic facilities in schools have also been damaged.

The Education principal secretary, Dr Belio Kipsang, had last week confirmed that schools would reopen despite the heavy rains. But parents are now up in arms after incurring travel expenses only to have the learners return home.

Besides, many people who have been displaced by floods are sheltering in the institutions. Their mere presence would make it difficult for learning to go on.