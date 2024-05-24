Ensure goodies from US yield tangible benefits

President William Ruto’s just-ended four-day State Visit to the United States, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, has yielded some goodies in pledges worth billions of shillings.

There could have been no better confirmation of the existing cordial ties and the need to enhance partnership.

However, a one-sided affair would not be sustainable in the long run. The raft of new investment commitments unveiled together with the host, US President Joe Biden, are on green energy, security, infrastructure, technology, education and promotion of good governance among others.

The significance of the visit cannot be gainsaid. There is a need for sustainable programmes as hand-outs cannot be relied upon. The US is certainly rewarding Kenya for decades of strong security co-operation in East Africa and beyond, with further pledges to Kenya and its neighbours to fight terrorism. Kenya is now being designated as a major non-Nato ally.

Some Sh917 million has been pledged to strengthen the National Police Service, even as 1,000 of its officers prepare for a UN-supported mission to stabilise Haiti that is funded by the Americans.

Interestingly, America has also pledged Sh203 million to enhance the capacity to fight corruption. The extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) will boost manufacturing, particularly in the textiles and apparent sector.

Support to strengthen the electoral commission and political parties for better and transparent elections will help to improve democracy. A Sh4.7 billion allocation for education is welcome, as the provision of education is a huge challenge.

It is, however, up to the national leadership and the officials concerned to scrutinise the deals and tackle any bottlenecks to ensure fidelity in the chosen areas. The devil is always in the details, and each country inevitably looks after its interests. The real goal should be tangible benefit to the people