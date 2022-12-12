Enhance data protection

The Office of Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has revealed that it will acquire a package of digital forensics tools to help it convict more abusers of personal data as digital evidence proliferates.

Though coming late in the day, it presents an opportunity to effectively deal with the web of fraudsters lurking in the shadows waiting to pounce on their victims using stolen personal data.

The Kenyan economy is sizeably digitised and it is only sensible that the ODPC remains in step with the criminals through digital tools. The vast majority of data breaches are caused by stolen or weak credentials, which are exploited by malicious criminals to access sensitive databases such as bank accounts and mobile wallets.

Many Kenyans have suffered at the hands of these crooks who have abused their data to steal from them and injure their privacy.

But the theft and breach of privacy are not the only issues at hand. There is also the matter of ownership of the data that is collected by public bodies but exploited and monetised by private monopolies.

Personal information

Kenyans have in the past complained about illegal sharing of personal information and invasion of privacy by marketing firms and some companies promoting products and services.

There have also been cases of private security companies mishandling data collected at entrances to public and private premises. Commonly stored data by businesses include ID numbers, phone numbers, employee records, customer details and transactions.

The ODPC has its work well cut out and must seal all loopholes. Sharing or offering for sale personal information is now criminal and could land those responsible for their safe storage jail terms of up to six months or fines of up to Sh5 million.