Back ICC on Gaza war

The past seven months have seen horrendous effects of the armed conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Bearing the brunt of the war, which was sparked by an attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 last year, are innocent civilians.

Hamas militants killed Israelis and abducted others, spiriting them to the Gaza Strip, but the Israeli response has resulted in more deaths and destruction.

There are no signs of the war ending soon. However, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has recommended that top Hamas and Israeli leaders be arrested and charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has fingered the leaders on both sides over the slaughter of hundreds of civilians and seizing of 245 hostages from Israel and subjecting them to sexual violence.

Protection of civilians

The prosecutor has accused the officials of violating the Geneva Conventions on protection of civilians in times of war.

He has asked the pre-trial chamber of the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

He wants similar action taken against senior leaders of the Palestinian group, including Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, and Mohammed Deif, Commander-in-Chief of its military wing al-Qassam Brigades.

Mr Khan set a precedent by pursuing a sitting Head of State last year, when the ICC indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin over crimes committed in Ukraine. It is yet to be effected but has sent a clear message to leaders engaging in conflict.

The international community should support the ICC to bring the suspects to book. Sadly, some countries have taken sides in the matter, at the expense of justice.