Union dues probe okay

Trade unions are pivotal in fighting for their members’ rights to ensure they get fair compensation for their labour. But some of them are either mismanaged or manipulated to serve the interests of the officials.

It is important that the monthly dues workers pay to unions are prudently managed. But this is not always the case as some union officials squander the funds. This would appear to be at the core of the mounting row between the Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) and the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA).

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli is unhappy about PSRA’s directive to security firms to carry out forensic audits of union dues deducted from private guards and remitted to the workers’ umbrella body. He says PSRA lacks that mandate as Cotu is only answerable to the Registrar of Trade Unions. PSRA is investigating the collection and use of contributions by at least 1.3 million guards to Cotu over the past three years.

However, there is absolutely nothing wrong with PSRA demanding an audit of security guards’ union dues. After all, it is their money, and if the industry regulator can enable them to confirm that it is safe and not being used to finance things that do not benefit them, it would be in order.

There is no need to personalise the matter. It should not be the cause of bad blood between Mr Atwoli and PSRA chief executive Fazul Mohamed. Indeed, Mr Atwoli, as a veteran fighter for workers’ interests, should not resist the call for accountability.