Negotiations can help to ease workers’ suffering

The clearest message from yesterday’s Labour Day fete in Nairobi attended by President William Ruto is that there will be no quick solution to the workers’ woes.

This is, indeed, an occasion that should be full of joy as workers in both the private and public sectors reflect on achievements and set their eyes on better times ahead. Instead, the chief guest exuded his tough stance and chided those who have nicknamed him ‘Zakayo’—the biblical tax collector—an indication that there will be no respite in his push for more.

While Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary-general Francis Atwoli had asked for 22.5 per cent pay increase to cushion workers from the tough times, President Ruto was largely unyielding. Even when he relaxed his stance a bit, the President directed Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore to see how a six per cent increase can be effected, but only on the minimum wage.

And he bluntly told the striking doctors that there is no money to pay them. The doctors have been joined by other cadres in the strike, which is well into its second month old, paralysing medical services in public hospitals and health centres. Therefore, the immense suffering and deaths due to lack of medical care will continue.

President Ruto’s advice to Kenyans was that they should live within their means to enable resources to be raised to sort out the economic challenges. This is certainly a hard sell, considering the reports of rampant wastefulness, blatant theft and corruption in the national and county governments.

There is some hope, however, as the President revealed that the government had agreed to 17 out of the 19 demands by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU).

The dire situation has been worsened by the heavy rains that have resulted in a flood disaster that has engulfed the entire country with almost 20 deaths reported so far. It is sad that when victims of the floods are taken to hospital, there is no qualified medic to attend to them and so they are likely to die.