Museveni visit has boosted Kenya and Uganda bond

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s two-day official visit to Kenya is a welcome opportunity to further enhance bilateral relations. It comes at a time when there has been some mistrust between the two countries following a spat over oil imports.

President William Ruto has described the visit as of significant importance because of bilateral interests.

For countries that are close neighbours and partners in the East African Community, there should be greater cooperation and harmony. After all, Uganda is Kenya’s major trading partner, besides a common past.

More such visits by the top leaders are vital to address any differences and the sibling rivalry that often resurfaces, and forge regional harmony. Kenyans and Ugandans need one another for regional prosperity.

Business cooperation is crucial. Some of the major benefits from this current meeting include plans to extend the oil pipeline and the standard gauge railway to Kampala. Besides trade, the two countries also need to work together to fight terrorism.

The agreements reaffirm Uganda’s confidence in Kenya as the main transit route for its imports and exports. Uganda and Tanzania are developing a pipeline from Hoima to Tanga Port, which will adversely affect Kenya. Losing Uganda’s fuel importation deal to Tanzania will be a huge setback for Kenya.

This is the second Uganda-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission to discuss challenges and find ways to facilitate the removal of non-tariff barriers, and enhance cross-border co-operation and security.