Do not inflict double pain on floods victims

The heavy rain and flooding that have caused death and massive destruction may be subsiding in parts of the country but the devastating consequences remain. Indeed, they are compounded in some places, including Nairobi’s slums, where makeshift houses built on riparian land have been flattened on the government’s orders.

Sadly, despite earlier assurances, the people were not given any reasonable notices before the demolition of their homes. And to make matters worse, some slum dwellers have now been left without shelter despite being promised some money to enable them temporarily secure alternative accommodation.

In the Mukuru slums of Nairobi, for example, the filthy river is now carting away garbage next to the debris of destroyed dwellings.

The authorities say they are only enforcing notices issued to families living on riparian land in the city. But this cannot atone for the pain and desperation of helpless women and children left out in the open.

Indeed, the slum dwellers are accusing the government of terrorising its own citizens instead of helping them to cope with the adverse effects of the recent flooding disasters.

While the government is right to clear the settlements on riparian land, it is the callous and harsh way it is being done that is wrong. After enduring floods in their makeshift homes, the slum dwellers have now been exposed to the elements. This could have been done with a bit more care and compassion. Temporary accommodation should have been provided before the people’s shanties were flattened.

On May 6, the President announced that every household affected by floodwater in Nairobi would receive a Sh10,000 cash donation to ease the financial burdens. It is not clear how many have received that assistance. We witnessed emotional and more humane treatment of victims of landslides and flooding in other areas, with top leadership visiting and offering assistance. The pledges made across the country should be fulfilled.