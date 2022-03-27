Sanity must prevail in boda boda sub-sector

Order • The boda boda menace has been a ticking bomb, says Churchill Amatha, welcoming the recent crackdown following the sexual molestation of a woman driver in Nairobi. “Even after a truck, a bus and several cars were burnt by boda boda mobs, no action was taken. I commend the government for finally doing so. There must be order in that sub-sector.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Nuisance • Motorbike riders who came into the public transport sector “to fill a gap have become a big nuisance: They don’t obey traffic rules and are law unto themselves”, says Ruth Gituma, adding: “Even traffic police seem helpless.” On the video of a woman motorist being harassed, she wants justice done. “Can we have area codes on riders’ helmets and bikes?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Promise • After being endorsed as the UDA and Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer in the August 9 poll, Fred Njuki followed DP William Ruto’s acceptance speech. “He promised to digitise the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which is already fully automated, from filing tax returns to paying duty. One can pay from the convenience of one’s home or office by M-Pesa.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad road • The murram road from the Mombasa-Nairobi highway to the Voi Airstrip and beyond “is dangerous”, says Edmund Mkonu. He cites two gaping potholes that force motorists to slow down as they take the turnoff to avoid the traffic racing towards Nairobi! “Can the authorities build a proper exit road, as required, and in order to prevent accidents?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Costs • Jambojet fan Thomas Yebei should know that it’s a budget Kenya Airways subsidiary, Robert Mukirae clarifies. “It operates one type of aircraft and flies regionally. Granted, it’s well managed but replicating this low-cost structure would be limiting. KQ’s woes are deep-rooted. Solving them will take much more than copy-pasting Jambojet’s blueprint.” His contact is [email protected].