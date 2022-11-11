Public statements: Ruto should tame CSs

Manners • When President William Ruto said that some leaders needed to be taught how to use cutlery, he was right, but there’s a bigger problem, notes Dr Odidi Owiti. “He needs to tame some ministers by taking them through the process of issuing public statements. He should start with Transport and Education, where power seems to have gone into some people’s heads.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Differences • President Ruto is dismantling his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta’s, legacy by reversing his executive orders, says Stephen Njuru. “This is a sure sign that though you may be someone’s deputy, it doesn’t mean that you agree with everything he or she does. The changes he has made are aimed at critics to stop associating him with the previous government.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Crooks • As the government tries to raise additional revenue by widening the tax net to meet its financial obligations, Thomas Yebei is appalled at the revelations on how some civil servants and politicians in the counties are abetting the looting of taxpayers’ funds through ghost workers. “Before raising taxes, it should first jail the crooks and seal all the revenue leakages.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Efficiency • The National Intelligence Service (Kenya) is a well-run agency, notes Githuku Mungai, “While there has been a lot of criticism of the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), NIS “continues to operate quietly, filing reports daily to the President. It’s well-funded, as the annual budget is Sh17 billion, but it never advertises jobs”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Hunger • Drought poses a grave disaster, warns Muema Mwendwa, as 4.3 million Kenyans face starvation. “The rains have failed for several seasons. The government must urgently address the problem, as thousands of children are dropping out of school due to hunger.” The challenge, he adds, is how to lower the high cost of living and feed the starving nation. His contact [email protected]

Have an adequate day, won’t you!