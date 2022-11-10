Helb should increase loans to students

Varsity funding • Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu’s announcement that the government will soon stop funding public universities spells doom for students from poor families, says Joseph Kimotho. The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), he pleads, should increase loans given to the students to cater for the full payment of tuition fees and their upkeep. His contact is [email protected]

***

CBC • There is confusion as people compare the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to the 8-4-4 education system, says Churchill Amatha, on the review by a government task force. “Education experts should determine the content and not students. Some people want to dilute the curriculum to make it easier for the learners. Let all stick to their lanes.” His contact is [email protected]

***

24/7 • To boost the economy, Nairobi and other towns should operate 24/7, says David Githae. County and national government offices, he adds, should have night shifts, which will pull other service providers, including matatus, taxis and restaurants. “Hawkers can be charged a small fee to display goods on the busy roads at night and attract more customers.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Abortion • With reports of increased abortions by students, Dinaice Makena is convinced that many do know of the deadly effects. “Nowadays, carrying out an abortion is no longer a big deal to college students because they think they know everything. Some have ended up bleeding to death at the hands of quacks. It’s better to use contraceptives. Say no to abortion.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Burials • It’s disheartening that 21 bodies are lying at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary “not over unpaid bills but land disputes”, notes Kamichore Mutindira. “From a business point of view, burying a body depreciates the value of land”. He wishes county governments could invest in cemeteries and crematoriums and encourage mindset change. His contact is [email protected]