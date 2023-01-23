Prof Magoha proved fidelity to his career

Taxing taxation • Cautioning against the move by the government to spy on M-Pesa transactions, Dickson K. says “it’s a very poor one, as it will lead to regressive taxation”. He adds: “Let’s not kill societal upward mobility. Unlike in the developed countries, where Kenya goes wrong is its failure to collect full taxes from landlords, sin taxes and others by targeting the very rich.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Exam injustice • While some candidates are over the moon for their excellent performance in the KCSE exam, Tom Mwiraria pities those who failed for whatever reason. He cites hunger, the harsh environment, toxic families or illness. “It’s unfair to judge their ability by just one exam. I’m saddened by the emotional damage done by the educational system.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Telephony plea • Urgently calling Safaricom, Muriithi Nguuri says the mobile telephone service provider should bail out the residents of Special Area and its environs, including Muragara, Mukure Sub-Location, Kirinyaga West, “who have had to put up with poor network or none in some areas for years”. Several past appeals have fallen on deaf ears. His cell number is 0722312607 and email [email protected]

***

Booth nostalgia • Advanced technology may have eased communication but Caroline Maina still misses the phone booth. “They were useful with a few coins. Nowadays, after losing a mobile phone, it’s difficult to make a call as few people can lend you their phone. Having booths at hospitals, shopping malls and police posts will benefit many.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Passion • Prof George Magoha has proved fidelity to his career by joining Maseno University’s School of Medicine, notes Taabu Tele. “While some lecturers are sarcastically inviting him to have a taste of the tough policies he made as Education CS, he’s the first former vice-chancellor and minister to return for the benefit of students and patients. Once a teacher, always a mentor!” His contact is [email protected]