LSK should sue IEBC for clearing people with integrity queries

Integrity • By endorsing former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment, David Jasondu notes, the Supreme Court has “pronounced itself well on Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity, as it was never enacted for cosmetic reasons”. The Law Society of Kenya and activists, he adds, “should sue IEBC for clearing people with integrity queries—ranging from corruption to fake academic credentials”.

Wajackoyah • The manifesto of the Roots Party, which pushes for the legalisation of bhang and snake farming, has attracted a lot of attention, says Meshack Wafula. But Meshack emphasises with its presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, for having been a victim of hate speech and propaganda, including claims that he needs a mental check-up. His contact is [email protected].

Big fight • The incessant bickering between the heads of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) “is nauseating”, says Taabu Tele. The two agencies, he adds, have been feuding as the criminals they should be fighting, and politicians, “exploit the toxic mix of lethargy and incompetence at the people’s expense”. His contact is [email protected].

Recycled numbers • Mobile phone companies should stop “recycling old numbers”, says Stephen Njuru. “Some people register for WhatsApp with certain numbers but choose not to use them due to debts accrued or having travelled abroad. It’s a huge inconvenience when you come back home only to realise that somebody else was given your line.” His contact is [email protected].

Healthy diet • A “balanced diet is one of the best things a pregnant woman should do”, Lenah Mboya advises. “Expectant mothers should seek essential nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and water for the babies to grow healthily. Folic acid is vital as it helps to produce red blood cells and make baby’s brain and spinal cord to develop properly.” Her contact is [email protected].