Lockdown of Covid hotspot counties right thing to do

Machakos country bus station

Travelers scramble to board an upcountry-bound bus at Machakos country bus station in Nairobi on March 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

What you need to know:

  • The positivity rate is high with hospitals overwhelmed.
  • Politicians have been happily traversing the country. We must stop whining.

For lockdown • President Uhuru Kenyatta did the right thing by restricting movement in and out of the five Covid-19 hotspot counties, says S. K. Chege. “The positivity rate is high with hospitals overwhelmed. We, Kenyans, with our peculiar habits, are now complaining and yet we flouted all the rules. Politicians have been happily traversing the country. We must stop whining.” His contact is skchege@yahoo.com.

