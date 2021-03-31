Lockdown of Covid hotspot counties right thing to do

For lockdown • President Uhuru Kenyatta did the right thing by restricting movement in and out of the five Covid-19 hotspot counties, says S. K. Chege. “The positivity rate is high with hospitals overwhelmed. We, Kenyans, with our peculiar habits, are now complaining and yet we flouted all the rules. Politicians have been happily traversing the country. We must stop whining.” His contact is skchege@yahoo.com.

Farming info • Government research institutes and technical colleges should have at their reception desks free information brochures on key agricultural practices, says Brian Maitai. “These should include ‘checklist/step by step’ instructional manuals on aquaculture, beekeeping, greenhouse farming and sheep, goat, cattle and pig husbandry.” His contact is bgmaitai@gmail.com.

Terrible hospital • The Catholic Church, Mario Weru notes, has always had good schools and hospitals. That’s why he finds the rundown St Clare Hospital at Elburgon difficult to understand. The road is terrible and the place unwelcoming. He took his grandson there and was so disgusted that he opted to go elsewhere. “The facility needs a reincarnation!” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.

Workers’voice • The upgrade of Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, David Omollo says, is one of the reasons he appreciates the “tireless work” by Cotu boss Francis Atwoli. However, David feels there is still more to do. “Atwoli should now launch radio and TV stations and a workers’ newspaper. The workers’ voice will be heard in every corner of Kenya.” His contact is omollodavid243@gmail.com.

Off the radar • Do the names Njeri Kabeberi, Gladwell Otieno and Muthoni Wanyeki ring a bell? Mwangi Karuga says these were once top human rights crusaders. “What became of them? The only activist left is Okiya Omtatah, who once chained himself at police headquarters, Vigilance House, Nairobi.” He does public interest litigation. His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.