Kemsa a danger to Kenyans due to graft

‘Kemsa-cide’ • The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) poses a grave danger to the people due to corruption, says Lyndar Khalumba. “Billions of shillings meant for the PPEs were stolen during the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest scandal is over the procurement of treated mosquito nets. The government should take firm action against the culprits.” Her contact is [email protected]

Blue-eyed clients • Private contributors to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), the largest number, are discriminated against in the provision of services, says Bashir Nuru Omondi. “NHIF and hospitals collude against the private members. Why are public servants given preference? Some hospitals even refuse to treat private sector employees.” His contact is [email protected]

Powerless • About 50 households near Koru Police Station, in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, have suffer power outages almost on a daily basis, Damson Opiyo Onger reports. “To make matters worse, Kenya Power staff at their Muhoroni Town office often take almost two days to rectify the problem. Calls and text messages are never replied to.” His contact is [email protected]

Long wait • As teachers celebrate the end of an agonising 20-year wait for their pension, John Wandera Buluma, of Sio Port, in Busia County, is quite hopeful. Some 20 years, he retired on health grounds from Bumbe Technical Institute (File No. BOG/TTI/2/18/15/1). Entitled to a 12th of his gross pay for every year worked, he is still eagerly waiting for his dues. His contact is Tel 0710762846.

Cost of living • The increasing number of cases of men committing suicide in Nairobi and its environs are a consequence of the high cost of living, says Felix Makona. “These men find themselves unable to carry the heavy daily load of catering for their families, and this is what is forcing a number of them to desperately and so painfully choose to end their own lives.” His contact is [email protected]