Government support for demolitions is a mockery

Housing • The height of irony, Jim Okwako says, is the tacit support for the heart-rending demolitions of homes at Athi River in Mavoko, Machakos County by a government that has been pushing for the deduction of the housing levy to ensure that more Kenyans have shelter.

“It pains to see bulldozers flatten homes put up with lifetime savings, loans or hard-earned money. Quite suspect is apparent big rush.”

No justice • Squarely to blame for the pain and trauma of home demolitions such as the Athi River ones is the law itself, says Lawi Manasse.

“There is something really wrong with our judicial system, which enables people to illegally occupy land for over 10 years, while a court case is going on. Maintaining the status quo until the case is determined is the main loophole.”

Teachers • While the insecurity affecting the non-local teachers in the northeastern region counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera is real, there is also a racket that is going on, says Nicholas Muriithi.

“It’s an open secret that some people agree to be employed and posted to the region only to later try and coerce the TSC to transfer them to their home regions!”

Exams • As the KCPE and KCSE exams approach, Brian Angwenyi is appealing to the Education ministry to make sure that the candidates, supervisors and invigilators get food at that critical time.

“The poor performance in exams in the northeastern regions is due to hunger as a result of drought. I wish all the candidates success. Try and do your best.”

Farming • A self-declared “telephone farmer of many years”, Jediel Muthuri, is excited that he’s now finally on the ground as the short rains begin.

“The Meteorological Department has told us to expect above-average rains or El Nino downpours. But you will not succeed in farming if you just wait for the rains. Successful farming will only be possible through irrigation.”

