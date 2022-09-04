Public service • A lot is expected from the government after the Supreme Court’s presidential election petition verdict. Says Henry Ruhiu: “I’m just hoping that the new administration will bring about changes in how things are done, especially in service delivery in public offices. Many wananchi go through hard times, and woe unto you if you don’t know anyone!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Propaganda • Elections have proved how effective social media is in misinformation, says Newton Tonui. “This is why politicians spend a lot of money on bloggers and social media influencers to post things favourable to them and their parties. They manipulate facts and spread lies.” However, he adds, there is a need for more public education and legislation. His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad road • Boma Road, which connects Banana to Kiambu Town, serves many schools and residential areas but it’s in a state of disrepair, moans Anthony Kamau. “Many residential estates are coming up in the area, making the 20km road very busy. It has car-breaking potholes clustered together in many sections. Recent repairs came undone after a week of short rains.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Helb help • From Purity Kadala is a word of advice to the young people waiting to join university. “Every year, successful candidates apply for Helb loans to pay for their university education. But some misuse the money, thinking that it’s meant for entertainment and buying expensive clothes. They should shun peer pressure and use the loans well.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Fitness • Office workers who shun stairs for lifts are playing with fire, warns Meshack Wamalwa. “As much as it saves time, it’s unhealthy. Let’s embrace the use of staircases as a means to improve physical fitness for good health. The benefits include stress relief and improved blood circulation. To avoid lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, let’s practise healthy living.” His contact [email protected]