Zablon Kerima: Prevention is so far best weapon against Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker reacts in pain as she receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the Covid-19 as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

What you need to know:

  • As wealthy countries intensify vaccination drives, the lower-income ones are calling for equitable distribution of the vaccines.
  • The inequity in vaccine distribution and the development that the virus is mutating to more contagious variants should be a cause for concern.

The global discourse around the Covid-19 pandemic has morphed from prevention to vaccination. As wealthy countries intensify vaccination drives, the lower-income ones are calling for equitable distribution of the vaccines.

