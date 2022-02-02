Young women in politics ought to learn from those who blazed trail

Entering the realm of politics is hard for women but even harder for a young woman in Kenya. Most young women lack the experience, resources and know-how to navigate the rough political terrain; hence, very few finish the race.

Politics is not for the faint-hearted. The young women going into it must grow a thick skin and be willing to soil their hands. Other women have blazed the trail and emerged victorious, though not without struggles.

Cultural barriers, stereotypes associated with age and gender, inexperience, isolation by family, criticism by society, violence such as bullying, brutal beatings and killings are some of the major obstacles for the women. Another is the constant policing of their morality. The Madonna-whore complex is more prevalent than many would acknowledge.

This is compartmentalisation at its best (or worst). The complex can be described as the dominant pattern of thought that divides women’s humanity into two neat and tidy categories that don’t overlap: Madonnas and whores. The pure and the tainted; the nurturing and the depraved; the asexual and the sexual. The loved and respected versus the desired. Consequently, women who do not fit the designated behaviour of Madonnas or ‘Jezebels’ are likely to be targeted for sledging.

Women trailblazers

That is why when Anita Nyawira Mbae told her family that she would vie for a political seat they were shocked and tried to talk her out of it. In many Kenyan, or African, cultures, it is expected that a girl of her age, 26, would be pursuing a white-collar job or preparing to settle down to start a family.

Anita is contesting for Tharaka-Nithi Woman Representative seat and, should she win, will become the youngest ever in the position. And by the look of the trends, and like the women leaders who dared travel the same route years back, its going to be an arduous endeavour.

The young women desperately need support from the institutions and individuals that provide them with networking opportunities, mentorship programmes, resources for political campaigns and training to hone their skills and, hence, boost their confidence. Importantly, they must form strong connections with women trailblazers and tap into the wealth of knowledge, more so leverage on their priceless experiences.

From Grace Onyango, described as the “woman of many parts”, original ‘iron lady’, the first Kenyan woman mayor, in 1965, a position she used to fight for women’s place in leadership and politics; to Philomena Chelagat Mutai, elected MP at 24 in 1979. Grace Ogot, nominated to Parliament by President Daniel arap Moi in 1983.

Prof Wangari Maathai, the first African woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize, who in 1997 vied for the presidency. Charity Ngilu, Kenya’s first female presidential candidate, among the pioneer women county governors, roughed up and teargassed by riot police breaking up opposition rallies, her convoy stoned as she campaigned.

Brave women

Nyiva Mwendwa, first woman Cabinet Minister. Phoebe Asiyo, one of the longest-serving women MPs (eight cumulative years). Martha Karua, former Justice minister who, for her bravery, was fondly referred as ‘the only man in Kibaki’s government’. Betty Tett, nominated MP, appointed assistant minister in 2003.

Esther Murugi. Millicent Odhiambo. Racheal Shebesh. Beatrice Elachi. And others.

While gender parity continues to be a problem (yes, even in 2022), Kenya is, fortunately, blessed with brave women who have stood up to the most daunting of challenges. These trailblazers rose to the occasion, broke barriers, shattered the glass ceiling, inspired action and set the example for the upcoming young women to truly know their value.

Their lives demonstrate the complexity of many African women’s lives as they seek political positions. They painstakingly laid the foundation for the current breed of young women steadily blazing trails of their own.

The young women can be torchbearers, who comprehend modern-day women problems, which can ensure a greater sense of inclusiveness in our democratic system. The right balance of young women and the experienced woman politicians can bring revival to our crumbling democracy.