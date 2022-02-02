Young women in politics ought to learn from those who blazed trail

Anita Nyawira Mbae

Anita Nyawira Mbae, an aspirant for the Woman Representative seat in Tharaka-Nithi County with Muungano Widows Group in Marimanti Ward,Tharaka Constituency, on January 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Muthoni Ngunjiri

Political analyst

What you need to know:

  • The young women going into politics must grow a thick skin and be willing to soil their hands.
  • Other women have blazed the trail and emerged victorious, though not without struggles.

Entering the realm of politics is hard for women but even harder for a young woman in Kenya. Most young women lack the experience, resources and know-how to navigate the rough political terrain; hence, very few finish the race.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.