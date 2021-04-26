Work to end the domestic violence vice

Domestic violence is any form of maltreatment that takes place in a heterosexual or homosexual romantic relationship between adolescents or adults.

Both men and women are increasingly becoming victims of domestic violence due to lack of education, witnessing family violence as a child, having a low sense of self- worth and also the attitude of male domination.

Domestic violence can be fatal if nobody talks about it, high risks of HIV and STIs because of having multiple sexual partners, unprotected intercourse and prostitution. This is where batterers feel that their partners are not worth having sex with.

Particularly during this time of Covid-19 lockdowns, there have been more cases of domestic violence reported in the country. This is due to job loss, feeling unworthy or alcohol addiction, and mental illness.

Prevention of abusiveness

Victims and survivors of domestic violence are at a higher risk of facing discrimination in securing any form of insurance, including health. They are more likely to experience trouble raising their children and suffer family disruptions. They are also vulnerable in suffering anxiety and depression and turning to substance abuse.

Partner abuse of pregnant mothers can result in preterm deliveries of low birth weight babies. It also puts children at a higher risk of emotional problems and they can later engage in substance abuse. Lack of trust is also encountered because the victim might not engage in any kind of relationship in the future.

We should maintain the safety of the victim by providing appropriate legal consequences to the batterer, while addressing the emotional impact on the victim.

We should organise community programmes for youth and families as well as a school environment that promotes prevention of abusiveness in any relationship.