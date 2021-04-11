Why we must review our electricity purchase deals

Kenya Power technician

A Kenya Power technician fixes high voltage electricity line along Kenyatta Avenue.

Photo credit: File | Nairobi Media Group

By  Daniel Njoroge Thuo

What you need to know:

  • Take-or-pay clauses have dominated power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the local electricity generation sector.
  • Merchant power plants, which sell power into competitive wholesale markets and are financed by investors.

President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a 15-member task force to review all the power purchase agreements that producers have entered into with Kenya Power with a view to giving the public value for money in reduced tariffs. 

