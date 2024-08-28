Why social health insurance is essential for every Kenyan

Imagine a world where you and your family can access healthcare right in your neighbourhood without the need to travel far when illness strikes.

Picture a Kenya where health facilities — whether a small dispensary or a top-tier hospital — are well-equipped, adequately staffed and stocked with all the necessary medicines and supplies.

In this Kenya, your medical history is readily available through a secure digital platform, minimising the risk of misdiagnoses and avoiding repetitive tests.

Here, every Kenyan, whether it’s a child needing a routine check-up, a teenage preparing for surgery, a mother about to deliver, an elderly person managing a chronic condition, receives the care they need, irrespective of their social or financial status.

Affordable healthcare

This vision of healthcare accessibility and quality isn’t just an ideal; it’s the future that the Social Health Authority (SHA) promises to deliver for all Kenyans.

The rollout of SHA is a critical step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya. The Social Health Insurance (SHI) scheme, as outlined in the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023, is built on principles that ensure universal coverage, equitable contributions, participation, risk pooling, and financial protection.

These principles are designed to make healthcare accessible and affordable for every Kenyans, reducing the financial burden that often comes with illness.

The introduction of centralised digital platform under SHS, mandated by the Digital Health Act of 2023, is one of the most significant advancements in Kenya’s healthcare system.

This platform is designed to enhance efficiency, reduce opportunities for fraud and human error, and ensure that quality services are delivered consistently across the country. It addresses the gaps and inefficiencies of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Person-centered services

Access to healthcare under SHA is not just about making services available; it’s about bringing these services closer to the people who need them most. The Ministry of Health has established Primary Health Care Networks (PCNs) as a cornerstone of this new system, ensuring that person-centered services are delivered at the community level.

These networks are designed to provide continuous and sustainable healthcare, with a strong focus on preventive and promotive care. Importantly, the Primary Health care Fund, which covers outpatient services at the community level, and the Emergency Fund, both ensure that Kenyans can access these services without incurring out-of-pocket expenses.

A key component of SHA’s approach is the deployment of over 107,000 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) across the country.

A healthier , more equitable Kenya is within our reach.

The SHA is not just about providing healthcare; it is ensuring that every Kenyan has access to the quality care they deserve. This is the future we must all work towards — a future where healthcare is not a privilege but a right for every citizen.