Why play with your child

When, parents, was the last time you played with your child? You come home after a long day and all you want to do is collapse on the sofa and relax. Playing with your child seems like a bother.

Now take a moment and think of the long-term benefits—mentally, physically and socially—for the little one when they play, especially, with you. Play is so important for optimal child development that it has been recognised by the UNHCR as a right. Engaging wholly with a child boosts their self-esteem.

Imagine how your child feels knowing their most valued person likes them enough to take time off to play with them. Child-directed greatly benefits the child: They move at their pace, practise decision-making skills and discover their areas of interest. It improves self-control and how they handle their feelings and feel about themselves and others.

Children’s brain development is strengthened by play. This is how they engage and interact with their world. As they explore and understand challenges, they develop competencies and skills to face life.

A child’s development is positively affected by consistent and loving relationships with parents as they play. Their bond is built and strengthened.

Playing with your child is beneficial to you as well.: Oxytocin, the hormone for trust and relationship building, is released. Oxytocin also counteracts the effects of stress, reducing blood pressure, anxiety and fear. Play is a win-win for parents and children.

The entire family should take part in play; it develops strong family bonds which can last a lifetime. A family that plays together stays together, so to say. With play, kin becomes more cooperative, and supportive and have open communication, which pays big dividends by increasing self-esteem, social skills and connectedness that aids good judgment.

Lastly, be a good playmate for your child.