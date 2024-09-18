Why diagnosis is critical to patient safety

One of the most vulnerable moments in the life of a human being is during admission to a hospital. The patient then puts all their trust in the hospital system.

World Patient Safety Day is marked every September 17. It shows the great significance attached to the welfare of patients while in medical care. A key component of patient safety is accurate diagnostics — the foundation for all subsequent treatment and management decisions. Diagnostic accuracy ensures that patients receive appropriate and timely care, significantly impacting their health outcomes.

Diagnostic errors can result in improper treatments, unnecessary procedures, avoidable complications, significantly higher healthcare costs. In lower and middle-income countries (LMICs), the impact of diagnostic errors is more pronounced. The World Health Organization reports that around 40 per cent of healthcare facilities in these regions lack basic diagnostic equipment, leading to higher rates of misdiagnosis and subsequent patient harm.

In Eastern Africa, where infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS are prevalent, the consequences of diagnostic errors can be severe. Repeated diagnostic errors can erode public trust in healthcare systems, making individuals less likely to seek medical help when needed. This is a critical issue in LMICs, where trust in medical institutions is essential for the success of public health initiatives, such as vaccination.

Minimise diagnostic errors

The disparity in diagnostic accuracy between developed countries and LMICs underscores the need for global investment in diagnostic infrastructure and training. In LMICs and regions like Eastern Africa, strengthening diagnostic capabilities could significantly reduce the burden of disease, improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall efficiency of healthcare systems.

Healthcare providers can take several steps to minimise diagnostic errors. Addressing cognitive biases through regular training and the use of clinical decision support systems can help. These systems, integrated with electronic health records, provide real-time, evidence-based information that can aid in making accurate diagnoses. Studies show that clinical decision support systems can reduce diagnostic errors by improving the accuracy of information available to providers.

In LMICs, Healthcare providers should also advocate better diagnostic tools and resources, and where possible, implement standardised diagnostic protocols to ensure consistency. Additionally, providers should improve communication with patients, ensuring they fully understand the symptoms and context before making a diagnosis.

Regulatory authorities can play a role by setting standards and monitoring compliance. They should prioritise the development and implementation of national diagnostic guidelines and ensure that healthcare workers receive adequate training. Establishing national reporting systems for diagnostic errors can help identify patterns and prevent future errors.