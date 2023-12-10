What you ought to know before moving abroad

The Diversity Visa Program, more popularly known as the “green card lottery”, for this year has now ended, having run between October 4 and November 7.

And so, hundreds of Kenyans will soon have an opportunity to start a new life in the United States. But before your pack your bags and emigrate, there are a few things you need to know for a successful relocation.

The programme requires you to have a host family to welcome you as you settle down so you don’t become a public liability.

Do your research well. Use technology to research and talk to people to understand the place you are moving to. People tend to settle permanently in the states that first welcomed them. But states are different in terms of weather, tax policies and even politics.

Notably, there is a high divorce rate and incidents of domestic violence among Kenyans who emigrate to the US. You cannot survive in America unless you change some of what we consider to be traditional Kenyan values. A man who expects his wife to continue waiting on him in the US is in for a huge disappointment. A man sitting in the sitting room watching football on TV as his wife cooks in the kitchen will be a distant memory. You and your wife are likely to hold multiple jobs to make ends meet, and thus need to share chores.

Invest in your partner, especially if they have low education or need training, to lighten the burden and make you a happier and more fulfilled couple.

As you enter the American workforce, you need to be flexible. If you are still hang up on your old position in Kenya, you cannot do the temporary jobs available. If you have children, they will have to adjust, especially at a certain age. Take care of your children; the teachers won’t. Be careful; some of the punishment for indiscipline by Kenyan parents can be viewed as child abuse and land you in prison.

America is an individualistic society. Coming from a communitarian society, you will not have a ready social support system. You have to invest your time and energy to build social capital. Kenyans love their tipple. But drinking and driving will earn you fines, jail time, mandatory classes and even sanctions on your driving licence.

Take advice from old Kenyan residents with a pinch of salt. Some of it has been passed on among generations without being tested. There is no free money or houses for immigrants. Strive towards getting your own so you can build equity. Be careful about the trap of credit cards. Just because you can buy anything using one doesn’t mean you should.

There are many Kenyan organisations recruiting members. Some people have lost money. Take care. If you are successful in Kenya, if possible, make a short visit and see if you like it before emigrating.

In Kenya, we revere authority figures; in America, you speak up. Boldness and confidence can take you far. Work on your work ethic. Be proactive, engaged and interested in the workplace. Time management is critical. Don’t waste time chatting. Don’t view every conflict as racist; consider other factors.



