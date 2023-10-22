It is high time we devolved diaspora policy to counties

The Kenya Diaspora Policy was established to create a framework for mainstreaming this demographic of the Kenyan population in the national development agenda.

But given the pivotal role county governments play in spearheading development efforts, there is a need to revisit the policy and align it with devolution.

First, urgently establish diaspora desks in the counties. This should be a one-stop office, where diaspora Kenyans who want to invest in the counties can get the necessary information and work seamlessly with the counties.

Secondly, the diaspora has massive resources that can transform their home counties; last year alone, they sent home over $4 billion. Counties could explore legal and creative strategies to tap into these funds using such channels as diaspora bonds, which can fund infrastructural projects.

Thirdly, the policy encouraged formation of town- or county-specific associations for effective engagement and representation. This then means the diaspora desks at the county level could work with county-specific diaspora groups in marketing and branding efforts to attract investments, promote tourism and help counties to realise their strategic plans.

Fourth, there is a dire need for skills and capacity in the counties. But the diaspora has an abundance of skills and talents. County governments could create exchange programmes and volunteering opportunities for diaspora Kenyans visiting their home counties. Reciprocal visits could allow for training and joint research opportunities that could address the capacity gaps at the county level.

Fifth, counties could roll out digital platforms that can remotely engage the diaspora to meet the various needs. That means a devolved diaspora policy must promote technological innovations as critical tools integral to the counties’ development and governance efforts. Such tools will, in the long run, reduce the cost of public engagement, streamline the exchange of ideas and even serve as useful platforms for training and capacity building.

Sixth, the policy must promote research and innovation at the county level. Some of the initiatives rolled out by counties are poorly thought out and not based on any solid research to identify needs and opportunities, thus a waste of public resources.

Seventh, the diaspora can be critical in driving innovations and value addition at the county level. For instance, the current coffee reform initiative could open up opportunities for coffee-growing counties to establish export processing zones, where the diaspora can invest in plants and thus help to devolve manufacturing and create jobs.

Devolve the diaspora policy in line with the aspirations of the Constitution of devolving governance, resources and talents. The national executive would still be vital in the overall coordination of the policy in designing and implementing mechanisms to ensure the diaspora can vote in general elections, developing national diaspora bonds and ensuring the diaspora is well represented in government.

With a little effort and visionary leadership, there are many untapped opportunities for the national and county governments to engage the diaspora.



