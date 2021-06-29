We should use new global model to tackle violence against women

GBV awareness campaign

An awareness creation campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) in Nyeri Town on June 28, 2021. Instances of GBV have gone up in the last year since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
gute

By  António Guterres

Secretary-General

United Nations

What you need to know:

  • The pervasiveness of violence against women and girls has led to acquiescence that it is somehow inevitable or impossible to end.
  • Over the last year, the Spotlight Initiative to eliminate violence against women and girls has delivered notable results in 25 countries.

As the world grapples unevenly with the effects of Covid-19, a parallel and equally horrific pandemic has threatened half the world’s population. In the early months of the pandemic, the United Nations projected that quarantines and lockdowns could lead to a shocking 15 million additional cases of gender-based violence every three months. Sadly, those predictions appear to be coming true.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Kennedy Chesoli: Adopt bottom-up economic model

  2. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Dialogue’ may turn into an IPPG

  3. Kaltum Guyo: I blame leaders for ‘Nairobbery’

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Wit, humour shaping Kiambaa by-election campaigns 

  5. Makau Mutua: Chris Kirubi, the Kenyan oligarch

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.