We need to protect our water sources

Tomorrow, Kenya will join the rest of the world to celebrate World Water Day, whose theme this year is ‘Accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crises.

It is said that water is life. The commodity, which is formed by two elements, hydrogen and oxygen, is essential for plants, animals and human beings.

We can live for more than a month without certain things but we cannot go for a whole week without water. Undoubtedly, water is crucial and, without it, there would be no life. It is estimated that more than two billion people in the world live without access to safe and clean water. Research shows 96.3 per cent of the water on earth is salty.

More interestingly, only 0.007 per cent of water is found in wells, lakes and streams.

In light of the above facts, the need to conserve and protect this scarce commodity cannot be overemphasized.

It is unfortunate that water harvesting and water protection in this country have not been accorded the seriousness it deserves.

During the rainy seasons like the current one in Kenya, water harvesting is rarely done, despite the fact that many parts of this country have been devastated by prolonged drought and famine. Instead of flood water being channelled to a reservoir, it is regarded as a nuisance that ends up in lakes and oceans. This wastage must stop!

Blue economy

On the other hand, water pollution has become a major problem in both developing and developed nations, with adverse effects on the blue economy.

Blue economy industries in Africa have been performing dismally.

Toxic chemicals from factories end up polluting rivers and endangering the lives of aquatic animals and plants. Worse still, oil spills have devastating consequences for marine life.

Indiscriminate solid waste disposal has worsened the bad situation in Kenya and Africa in general. Polluted water sources are not only hazardous to human beings and marine life but also a drain on the environment.

Water pollution affects many creatures on the lower rungs of the food chain.

Take Nairobi and Athi rivers, for instance. Currently, the two rivers are facing an ecological catastrophe as a result of pollution and the dumping of industrial waste. Sadly, encroachment on riparian areas by private developers and slum dwellers has aggravated water pollution.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. Six aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

We, however, cannot attain sustainable economic growth without proper management of water.

We need to take drastic steps to protect our water sources through such actions as planting trees to mitigate the effects of climate change. Prevention is always better than cure.