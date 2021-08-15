We must rope in the men

Men are rarely involved in either receiving or providing information on sexuality, reproductive health or birth spacing. They have also been ignored or excluded from participating in many family planning programmes since it is viewed as a woman’s affair.

Traditionally, men are the heads, hence decision-makers, of their households. Studies also show that, as the decision-makers, men are expected to initiate discussions on family planning and the number of the children the couple want to have. They are perceived as their families’ breadwinners.

Women are considered as the implementers of what had been decided by the men, without questioning the decisions. But in many households women decide for themselves without consulting the husband. Some refuse to go for contraceptives even after being persuaded by their spouse. This causes disagreements and chaos in the family.

Family planning methods

Men distance themselves from such discussions, on the perception that women are the users of contraception. Others shy away from accompanying their wives to health facilities for family planning services, reasoning that their tradition does not allow it or that might harm their masculine esteem. Many men don’t care if their spouse goes for contraceptive or not, and when she becomes pregnant, he will ask how it happened.

But there are several family planning methods for men — including vasectomy and use of condoms. Men should embrace them, if to unburden the women. Clearly, one man can impregnate nine women every day for nine months, making it 2,430 pregnancies, yet one woman can only get pregnant once in those nine months.

Let’ us change men’s attitude about contraception while respecting women’s autonomy, and improve couple and community dialogues. National guidelines and policies that rope in men as family planning users are necessary. Also, create more contraceptive options for men and teach adolescent boys about healthy sexual relationships.