We must rope in the men

Happy couple

A happy couple with ultrasound photo of their future baby cuddling on sofa at home. Some men are know to distance themselves from family planning discussions, on the perception that women are the users of contraception.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Purity Nthiana

Youth advocate

What you need to know:

  • Studies show that, as the decision-makers, men are expected to initiate discussions on family planning.
  • Women are considered as the implementers of what had been decided by the men, without questioning the decisions.

Men are rarely involved in either receiving or providing information on sexuality, reproductive health or birth spacing. They have also been ignored or excluded from participating in many family planning programmes since it is viewed as a woman’s affair.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.