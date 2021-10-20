Universities should focus more on applied research

In the past recent decades, ‘globalisation’ and the ‘knowledge economy’ have given rise to new economic, social, political and cultural challenges to which nations, regions and higher education systems and institutions are responding to.

Universities are seen as crucial national assets in addressing many of these challenges by influencing policy and priorities, providing skilled personnel and credible credentials, contributing to research and innovation and being agents of social justice. There are also pressing global and societal problems from overpopulation, pollution, climate change and overuse/abuse of natural resources.

Universities should focus more on applied as opposed to basic research in response to these societal transformations and new demands. Basic research is, sometimes, blamed for not giving proper attention to real-world problems with some scholars sarcastically labelling it as ‘academics in ivory tower’.

Dr George Smoot says: “People cannot foresee the future well enough to predict what’s going to develop from basic research. If we only did applied research, we would still be making better spears.”

Solutions to today’s problems

Basic research, undertaken with a primary purpose of the advancement of knowledge for its own sake, has traditionally been fundamental to masters and doctoral students. It is driven by a scientist’s curiosity or interest in a scientific question. The main motivation is to expand man’s knowledge, not to create or invent something. There is no obvious commercial value to the discoveries that result from it.

But looking to the pressing need for addressing people’s needs and providing solutions to today’s problems, universities should set a higher judicious ratio of resource allocation for applied research.

Of course, basic research lays down the foundation for applied research. But focussing more on applied research will aid in solving the emerging global problems such as conflict, climate change, economic hardship, widened inequalities, community vulnerabilities, and food security.

Solutions to everyday problems often have an impact on life, work, health and overall well-being.