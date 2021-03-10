Try euthanasia to end pain

Pills

Assorted pharmaceutical medicine pills, tablets and capsules on wooden bowl.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Oscar Ochieng

communication specialist

What you need to know:

  • It is necessary to discuss this subject to save many families from paucity.
  • Pleas for money by Kenyans to seek treatment overseas, especially in India, are rampant.

Article 26 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life but many religions proscribe taking one’s life. Why let a person live while hopelessly ill or experiencing intolerable suffering with no prospect of improvement or acceptable solutions to alleviate their condition?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.