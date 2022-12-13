To fight crime, understand the criminals

The most asked question by law enforcement officers after an offence or crime is committed is: “What was the drive behind the action?” Crime location agents work with detectives and security officers to put together several parts of this dilemma.

One of the crucial theories which can be acknowledged in understanding a criminal mind, and which is key in psychological theory, is behavioural theory. This theory presumes that an act of an offence or crime is a cultured reaction to circumstances. Hypothetically, desensitisation to violent behaviour is characterised by a system of familiarisation, a fixed type of non-associative repeated learning that results in a reduced reaction to a stimulus after a recurring experience.

For instance, observing violence happening repeatedly would primarily stimulate strong undesirable emotional reactions. Then after repeated experiences of violence, these emotional responses would be inhibited, occasioning reduced emotional anguish.

Thinking has a very fundamental role when it comes to taking an action. And any behaviour is always informed by thought.

Kenyan police can capitalise on community policing by establishing a public understanding of the necessity to ensure safety in neighbourhoods. By ensuring this, police will create an avenue to establish criminal thinking in neighbourhoods.

Coming up with well-structured crime and avoidance approaches will not only help to curb crime and abuse but will also encourage community safety and promote sustainable growth of societies. Authentic and responsible crime avoidance improves the reputation of life for all people.

Another core strategy in crime prevention is setting up a political framework for the piloting of government policy as the basis of crime prevention. This will help to decrease crime as well as the costs of countering it.